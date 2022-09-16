Former Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide

A former deputy attorney general in Nevada has been arrested after DNA evidence linked him to a 1972 homicide in Hawaii.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that 77-year-old Tudor Chirila Jr. was arrested Wednesday for fatally stabbing 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in Honolulu more than 60 times.

Police said Anderson's body was found in an apartment on Jan. 7, 1972.

Police received a tip in December that Chirila could be their guy, so in March, they obtained a DNA sample from Chirila's son, John Chirila that linked him to the DNA sample found at the crime scene, according to the criminal complaint, the newspaper reported.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, Chirila Jr.'s DNA was collected Sept. 6 by Reno police, and then on Sept. 8, he tried to commit suicide, the newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, he was booked into a Reno county jail, the newspaper reported.

