Former NFL player Kevin Ware indicted for 2021 murder of girlfriend

Prosecutors in Texas announced that former NFL player Kevin Ware was indicted Thursday by a grand jury for the 2021 murder of his girlfriend.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the news of Ware's indictment in a statement.

Prosecutors said Ware was also charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski.

CBS News reported that the 29-year-old was last seen at a party at her home in Spring, Texas, on April 25, 2021.

ABC affiliate ABC13 reported that Pomaski's family reported her missing on May 11, 2021.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told NBC News that her remains were found on Dec. 10, 2021.

On April 30, her remains were positively identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, People reported.

NBC affiliate KPRC reported that Ware was arrested in Montgomery County in April 2021 on unrelated drug and weapon charges

According to People, he was released on a $23,000 bond five days before Pomaski was last seen.

On June 11, Ware was picked up for failure to appear in court and has been in jail ever since, KPRC reported.

Ware played tight end for Washington and the San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004.

Prosecutors said that Ware faces a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.