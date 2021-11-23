Watch
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen completes prison term

Lawrence Neumeister/AP
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, arrives at Federal Court, in New York, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, after completing his three-year prison sentence, most of which was served in home confinement after the coronavirus outbreak made it easier for inmates in minimum security prison camps to gain early release. He came to the courthouse to sign documents and discuss with probation officers what will happen during his court-ordered three years of supervised release. He was Trump's longtime personal lawyer before his 2018 arrest and subsequent guilty pleas. He pledged to continue to cooperate with ongoing law enforcement probes. (AP Photo/Lawrence Neumeister)
Michael Cohen
Posted at 8:25 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 20:43:31-05

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney for Donald Trump, finished his prison term on Monday.

Cohen was serving a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to several charges, including campaign finance crimes and lying to Congress.

"My release today in no way negates the actions that I took at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald Trump," Cohen said after his release.

The Associated Press reports that Cohen spent about 13 1/2 months in prison and a year and a half in home confinement. Cohen's sentence was reduced for good behavior.

The campaign finance crimes stem from payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public with claims of an affair with Trump. The former president has denied the allegation.

Cohen is the only person to be charged with crimes related to the payments. However, he believes others will also be charged.

"The wheels of justice turn slowly, but at the end of the day, they ultimately do turn full circle," Cohen said in an interview on CNN on Monday.

