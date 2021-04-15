Former VP Pence undergoes surgery to implant pacemaker

FALLS CHURCH, VA — Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent surgery Wednesday to implant a pacemaker.

A statement from Pence's office on Thursday said he experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks. He underwent the procedure at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia.

The surgery was successful and Pence is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days, the statement said.

“I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, including Dr. Brett Atwater and Dr. Behnam Tehrani," Pence said.

"I also appreciate the consultation of my longtime Indiana physicians, Dr. Michael Busk and Dr. Charles Taliercio at Ascension St. Vincent. My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals."

Pence disclosed his medical history in 2016 after he was nominated to be the Republican vice presidential candidate, which include an asymptomatic left bundle branch block, his office said.