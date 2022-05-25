GALLERY: These are the victims of the Texas school shooting

Share Facebook

Eva Mireles, a 4th Grade Teacher at Robb Elementary. Her aunt says she was a teacher for approximately 17 years. "I'm furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all," she said in a statement to ABC News. Provided to ABC News by Lydia Martinez Delgado



Xavier Lopez, a 10-year-old fourth grader. According to his cousin, Xavier's mom was at his awards ceremony 1-2 hours prior to the shooting, not knowing it would be the last time she was seeing him. Provided to ABC News

Amerie jo Garza, 10, a 4th grader at Robb Elementary School. Family says she just turned 10 years old on May 10. In a statement to ABC News, her father Angel Garza said "She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me." Provided by family to ABC News

Eliahana Cruz Torres Provided to ABC News

Annabelle Rodriguez, a 10-year-old fourth grader. Her aunt, Polly Flores, tells ABC News Rodriguez and her cousin Jackie Cazares were both in the same class at Robb Elementary and both died in the shooting. Provided to ABC News by Polly Flores

Jackie Cazares, a 10-year-old fourth grader. Her aunt, Polly Flores, tells ABC News Cazares and her cousin Annabelle Rodriguezwere both in the same class at Robb Elementary and both died in the shooting. Provided to ABC News by Polly Flores

Rojelio Torres, 10. Provided to ABC News

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10. Jayce's cousin, 11-year-old Jailah Nicole Silguero, was also killed in the shooting. Provided by ABC News

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11. Jailah's 10-year-old cousin, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, also died in the shooting. Provided to ABC News

