Gas station takes loss, drops gas prices

BURNSVILLE, N.C. — A gas station in North Carolina surprised drivers with a generous gift – gas for only $2.25 per gallon.

The station’s owners said they just wanted to help people during this time when gas prices have risen dramatically.

The owners had to take a loss to be able to drop prices.

Needless to say, customers were thankful.

“I think that's really great and kind of them to do that for people around here like us. I think it's really good of them," said Caylie Vess.

The owners of the Citgo gas station plan to give customers a similar deal again soon.