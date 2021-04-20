George Floyd's family in Texas reacts to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial

George Floyd's older brother, sister, and several family members watched the verdict come down from their Houston home Tuesday.

It was both joy and relief that filled the home as Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts.

"I can't even work words can't put it in. Explain what I feel right now. Just emotions just going through my body," Floyd's niece, Brandi, said. "So happy to my uncle finally got Justin, this is not only for him. It's not a beginner. Like No, that's just the start meaning we're very happy."

"I can sleep in peace now. Oh, he back when my grandma," Bianca said.

