GivingTuesday raises record $3.1 billion despite high inflation

Even with Americans grappling with high inflation going into the holidays, GivingTuesday said $3.1 billion was raised on the annual day that promotes giving and service.

The $3.1 billion figure was a 15% increase from a year ago and a 25% increase from 2020. GivingTuesday said 37 million Americans participated on Tuesday, which is up 6% from a year ago.

Additional data will be released in the coming weeks.

“GivingTuesday 2022 was another impactful day of community-centered generosity, where people in every single country in the world collectively prioritized giving back and celebrated that we all have something to give and we all can create change,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday. “The most magical part of GivingTuesday, the special and unique characteristic that drives this generosity movement, is that this remarkable day of giving is made possible by the many and not the few; everyday people’s kindness, acts of generosity, and commitment to a better world fueled this day of good.”

Efforts began a decade ago as nonprofits used the #GivingTuesday hashtag to raise money days after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. The endeavor has since been led by an independent nonprofit organization that helps promote the day of giving.