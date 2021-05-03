Good Samaritan jumps into bay to rescue infant ejected from vehicle during crash

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A good Samaritan jumped into a Maryland bay Sunday to rescue an infant that had been ejected from a vehicle during a crash.

First responders in Ocean City were called to the scene on the Route 90 bridge shortly before 3 p.m. EST.

A Worcester County fire marshal quickly arrived on the scene and informed authorities that one vehicle was half over the guardrail and multiple patients were injured.

A mass casualty incident was declared and the call was upgraded to a rescue response. During the collision, an infant was ejected from a car that was teetering over the guardrail and landed in Assawoman Bay.

A good Samaritan immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the baby.

Firefighters secured the vehicle with rescue tools, while paramedics treated multiple priority patients.

Seven patients were transported by ground to various hospitals while the pediatric patient was flown to John Hopkins Children’s Hospital.

Ocean City police are investigating the cause of the accident.

This story was originally published by Michelle Richardson at WMAR.