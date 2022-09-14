Google makes deal with US to develop chips for researchers

The U.S. Commerce Department has reached a deal with Google to boost chip production for researchers.

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. signed a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. government to try and produce more chips that researchers and use in the development of new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices, Reuters reported.

As investment publication Seeking Alpha reported, California-based Google will pay the initial costs to set up production. It will subsidize the first production run in the deal with Washington regulators.

According to Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie Locascio, the deal was actually signed before the CHIPS and Science Act was passed by U.S. lawmakers.

Locascio said, "a great example of how government, industry and academic researchers can work together to enhance U.S. leadership in this critically important industry."