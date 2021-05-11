GOP readies blitz against Democrats' voting rights bill

Republicans are preparing an all-out assault on a sweeping voting rights bill from Democrats.

They plan to force dozens of politically difficult votes during a hearing Tuesday that will spotlight an increasingly charged national debate over access to the ballot.

The bill as written would bring about the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation.

Democrats say the changes are even more important now as Republican-controlled states impose new voting restrictions.

Yet it’s a motivating issue for Republicans as well.

They plan to argue against public financing for congressional campaigns and an overhaul of the federal agency that polices elections.

