Gun applicants in NY will have to list social media accounts

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, Mike Weinstein, director of training and security at the National Armory gun store and gun range, wears a Ruger 1911 handgun in a holster as he teaches a concealed weapons permit class in Pompano Beach, Fla. Florida might grant authority to 2 million civilians who can lawfully carry guns tucked in waistbands, under jackets or inside purses into restaurants, shopping malls and elsewhere. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jul 08, 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits.

The state will require people seeking to carry concealed handguns to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.”

It’s an approach applauded by many Democrats and national gun control advocacy groups as missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings. But some experts have raised questions about how the law will be enforced and how it will address free speech concerns.

Some of the local officials who will be tasked with reviewing the social media content also are asking whether they’ll have the resources. No new funding was allocated to help manage the new requirement.

The new law also bans guns in public spaces including bars theaters and stadiums unless there is a sign posted that says firearms are allowed inside.

It also requires applicants to take hours of safety training courses and provide references before getting a license to carry a concealed handgun.

