High court moves away from leniency for minors who murder

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court in Washington. After more than a decade in which the Supreme Court moved gradually toward more leniency for minors convicted of murder, the justices have moved the other way. The high court ruled 6-3 Thursday along ideological lines against a Mississippi inmate sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally stabbing his grandfather when the defendant was 15 years old. The case is important because it marks a break with the court’s previous rulings and is evidence of the impact of a newly more conservative court. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 1:22 PM, Apr 22, 2021
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has made it easier to sentence minors to life in prison without the possibility of parole if they are convicted of murder.

The current case involved a Mississippi inmate and a crime committed when he was 15. Brett Jones stabbed his grandfather to death during an argument about Jones' girlfriend in 2004. He was convicted of murder in the 68-year-old's death and sentenced to life without parole.

Justices were considering whether a minor has to be found to be incapable of being rehabilitated before being sentenced to life without parole.

In a 6-3 decision Thursday that split the justices along ideological lines, the court said no.

"In such a case, a discretionary sentencing system is both constitutionally necessary and constitutionally sufficient," the court's conservative justices wrote.

The ruling reflects a change in course driven by a more conservative group of justices. Over the years through a series of rulings, justices have struck down the death penalty for juvenile offenders and limited life-without-parole sentences to those juveniles convicted of murder who are so incorrigible there is no hope for rehabilitation.

In a dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor accused her colleagues of gutting earlier decisions that said life without parole sentences for people under age 18 should be rare.

