Hot dog business offers free milkshakes to men who get a vasectomy

A Nashville, Tennessee gourmet hot dog spot, Daddy's Dogs, is offering customers a unique incentive for a form of birth control: get a vasectomy; earn a free milkshake.

The deal is called "Snip for Shake," and it's been inspired by the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Any man who provides a doctor's note confirming the procedure can get in on the offer, according to owner Big Daddy.

"The world is a pretty crazy place right now. We just think giving a free milkshake to men who’ve gotten their balls snipped is the right thing to do,” said Big Daddy.

Shakes come in vanilla, chocolate or strawberry flavors, and crunchy items can be added, including options like Oreos or Fruity Pebbles. There is also a "Daddy's Horchata" shake available as the Shake of the Month.

The search "vasectomy near me" has been a popular Google search in many states, and urologist Dr. Joseph Pazona said that it's a procedure that is a safe alternative form of birth control.

The deal coincides with the arrival of National Hot Dog Month — July — and the signature Big Daddy dog comes topped with cream cheese, bacon, pickle, grilled onion, jalapeño and Daddy's Secret Sauwce.

Daddy's Dogs has won Nashville Scene's Best Hot Dog in Nashville for 2019, 2020 and 2021, Best Place for a Romantic Dinner in 2021 and Best Late-Night Eats for 2020 and 2021.

This story was originally published by WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee.