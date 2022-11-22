How to navigate Black Friday and avoid disappointment

Millions of people will be looking for bargains on Black Friday. The hectic day of shopping can be overwhelming for many, and leave them vulnerable to being scammed or feeling ripped off.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says there are things shoppers can do to make sure their leave a story satisfied.

The BBB notes that ads can be confusing and offer promises that may be too good to be true. It recommends reading the fine print.

"Watch for companies boasting a high percentage off; the item may be 75% off, but the original price could be inflated," the BBB says. "Carefully check the price tags, terms, and conditions."

Knowing a retailer's return policy is also important. Some stores will not accept a return without a receipt.

"Gift receipts are an easy way for recipients to return or exchange a gift if it’s not just right," the BBB says.

According to the National Retail Federation, 166.3 million consumers are expected to shop this weekend, breaking 2019’s record of 165.3 million shoppers.