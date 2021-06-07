Indiana family desperate for leads after 32-year-old man goes missing in Pasco County

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — An Indiana family is desperate for leads after they say 32-year-old Todd Allen disappeared nearly two weeks ago in Pasco County.

“I have not slept or ate since this has happened,” said Tina Flood, Todd’s mother.

Todd’s mother and brother spoke with ABC Action News on Sunday from their home in Indiana. They say this is completely unlike Todd to just disappear.

“Todd would never go, if he’s busy in Florida and he’s working a lot or whatever, he would go maybe three or four days tops without talking to my mom. He would go maybe a week at the most without talking to me, no longer than that,” said Troy Allen, Todd’s brother.

His family says he had gotten into an argument with a co-worker on his way to work on Monday, May 24. That morning, his car and keys were found near his apartment, not far from the Grove at Wesley Chapel.

A few days later, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office issued a ‘be on lookout’ (BOLO), but Todd is still missing.

Todd’s family has already been down to Florida to search for Todd once, the week he went missing. They say they’ve placed more than a thousand missing person posters all over Pasco County in hopes of garnering leads.

Outsiders have speculated the 32-year-old may have left on his own, but his family says he wouldn’t do that, and he’s also got a paycheck from work waiting on him.

“It’s not just like he’s missing $500, his check is $3,200,” said Troy.

His family is saving money and making plans to travel back to Florida to search for Todd this week.

“Todd, please, if you see these signs and all this stuff on Facebook or whatever, don’t be embarrassed. Nobody is mad at you, everybody just wants you to come home safe. You have a family that loves you and cares about you very much,” said Troy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488.