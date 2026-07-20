Indiana native boxer Hannah Rapp killed in Texas car crash; driver charged with manslaughter

BRYAN, Texas. (WRTV) — A professional boxer from Yorktown, Indiana, was killed in a crash in Texas Sunday morning after a man hit her with his vehicle as she was riding a bike.

According to a Facebook post from the Brazos County Sheriff’s office in Bryan, Texas, officers were dispatched to the the 23000 block of FM 159 on reports of a “major crash” involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a woman lying in the roadway, later identified as 26-year-old Hannah Rapp.

Officials say 31-year-old Charles Medina had passed two bicyclists traveling along FM 159. After passing the bicyclists, Medina stopped his vehicle, reversed, and struck her.

Rapp was taken to the hospital and later died, despite lifesaving efforts.

Rapp was a track and field athlete at Purdue University during the 2018-19 season, but later transitioned into boxing, ESPN reports. She made her boxing debut at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis.

She relocated to College Station, Texas, and went pro in 2024 while maintaining a full-time job as a fire and life safety inspector at Texas A&M. Rapp challenged for the WBC women’s featherweight championship in June.

“Our program has learned of Hannah Rapp’s tragic passing and mourns this awful news. We extend our thoughts and prayers to her former teammates, coaches, family and friends at this difficult time,” Purdue Track and Field said in a statement posted on X.

Her current boxing gym in Texas, Bryan Boxing, issued the following statement after learning of her death:

“Don’t even know where to begin… Unfortunately we lost an amazing lady and soul today. Our Champion Hannah Rapp was involved in an crash this morning, and unfortunately, she passed. Please keep her family and team in your prayers!! Love you Baby Girl!!”

Medina was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was taken to Brazos County Detention Center without incident.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office 31-year-old Charles Medina.

“The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Hannah Rapp during this difficult time.”