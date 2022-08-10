Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

Inflation stalled in July as gas prices dropped

Economy Gas Prices
Damian Dovarganes/AP
A gas tank driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif., Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Economy Gas Prices
Posted at 8:41 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 08:51:43-04

After increasing by 1.3% in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday that overall inflation did not rise in July as gas prices dropped during the month.

While there was no rise in the Consumer Price Index in July, employees across the U.S. averaged a .5% increase in hourly wages.

In the 12-month period ending in July, inflation went up 8.5%, a drop from 9.1% last month. Last month's figure of 9.1% marked a four-decade high.

While energy prices dropped significantly in July, food prices continued to increase. Federal figures indicated that food at home increased 1.1% in July and food away from home increased 1.3%.

Also on Wednesday, AAA said that the average gas price has dropped $1 a gallon from a June 16 peak of $5.01.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!