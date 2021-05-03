FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say at least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia.

The FBI says the suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon" Monday evening.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

According to ABC News' Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson, an ambulance rushed from CIA headquarters with a police escort after reporters heard "13 loud bangs."

NBC News reported that the intruder tried to make their way through the gates but was stopped by armed guards.

This is a breaking news story, so keep checking back for more updates.