Indiana Air Force Captain among six service members killed in plane crash

MOORESVILLE — An Indiana man was one of six service members killed in an aerial refueling tanker crash in Iraq.

The Department of War confirmed that Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville died March 12, 2026 in the crash of a KC-135 in western Iraq, supporting operations in Iran.

Koval, along with two others on the plane, was stationed at the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio.

His wife, Heather, released a statement from their family on Facebook:

Our world was shattered two days ago. There is nothing that can prepare you to receive news that you’ve lost the love of your life. Our family will never be the same. As we figure out how to pick up the pieces and move forward, we are deeply grateful for the love and support we have received. That support, and the help of our Heavenly Father, will hold us together in these fragile moments as we face a reality without him.



Seth was a man whose life I could never confine to a single statement and whose loss will echo in my heart forever. Seth was exceptional in everything he did. He was truly the most amazing husband, father, son, brother, friend, and Airman. He loved what he did, and he was proud to put his uniform on and serve others. He grew up dreaming about becoming a pilot and to stand beside him as he made his dreams come true was an honor.



My husband was many things - loving, generous, kind-hearted, smart, devoted, a fixer of all things, a real outdoorsman, and selfless. The most important thing about my husband was that Jesus was his Lord and Savior. He always put others before himself – until the very end. I will see him in the smile of our son and carry him with me in every moment. I have overwhelming hope and peace because he is with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Please help us honor Seth by respecting our wishes for privacy during this devastating time. Koval Family

The other service members killed in the crash are:



Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama

Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington

Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky

Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio

Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio

The United State Department of War says the incident is under investigation.