It's Cornell for New Orleans student with $10M in offers

Millions in Scholarships
Gerald Herbert/AP
Dennis Maliq Barnes speaks during an interview at International High School of New Orleans in New Orleans, Thursday, April 27, 2023. To date, Barnes has been accepted into 175 colleges and universities and has been offered a total of more than $9 million in scholarships from close to 130 schools. Officials at the school are trying to determine if Barnes has set a record for U.S. high school students. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 1:56 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 13:56:57-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 16-year-old high school senior in New Orleans who received scholarship offers from 149 colleges and universities totaling $10 million said Friday that he has chosen to attend Cornell University.

Dennis "Maliq" Barnes will graduate on May 24 from the International High School of New Orleans, where he earned a 4.98 grade point average. He also has 27 college credits through a dual enrollment program with Southern University of New Orleans.

He plans to study computer science at Cornell, an Ivy League school in Ithaca, New York. He has also said he is considering law school.

"Today is an exciting day for me and my family, and I look forward to working with Cornell's College of Engineering over the course of my undergraduate education," Barnes said.

In an interview las week, Barnes said that a major reason he cranked out applications to close to 200 schools was his desire to have numerous educational and financial options. He ultimately was accepted at 186 colleges and universities. The school said it believes the $10 million in scholarship offers from 149 of them to be a record for U.S. college-bound seniors.

