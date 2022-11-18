Watch Now
Jaguar Land Rover eyes laid-off tech employees to help with EV work

Rafiq Maqbool/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jaguar Land Rover cars stand at an assembly plant in Pune, India, Friday, May 27, 2011. Tata Group-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in the day opened its first assembly plant in India. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Posted at 4:50 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 16:50:17-05

As the tech world is reeling amid massive layoffs as some companies, Jaguar Land Rover is looking to capitalize on that to boost its electric vehicle production.

The century-old British automaker says it wants to hire hundred of engineers to help the company in its pursuit to develop electric vehicles.

The company announced a jobs portal on Friday for tech workers who were made redundant saying that it is looking to fill 800 new roles, according to Business Standard.

The company appeared to be seeking to fill roles in a multitude of countries including the United States, Britain, Ireland, China, India and Hungry.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

