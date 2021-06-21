Watch
Joey Votto fan who went viral because of tweet got to meet the Reds slugger

Kristin Courtney
Abigail meets Joey Votto
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 21, 2021
Talk about a home run! A young Reds fan from Los Angeles got to meet her favorite player, Joey Votto, on Sunday -- one day after a tweet showing her sad face went viral.

Abigail, 6, and her family made the trip from LA to San Diego Saturday to see the Reds play the Padres, and the sometimes-emotional Votto got ejected in the first inning of the game.

Her mother tweeted a picture that got back to the Reds dinger-slinger and he had a signed ball delivered to Abigail apologizing for not playing the whole game.

As you can see from what her mother tweeted, her spirits rose so much that not even bedtime could wipe the smile off of her face – and based on the pj's, Mr. Votto, we bet she's happy she got to be part of your world.

All's well that ends well, right? But the story's not over.

Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Reds tweeted a video of the young fan talking to Votto, and getting an autograph on her Reds book and a picture.

Regardless of the outcome of the games – these trips to the park were a big win for one little fan.

Votto signs Abigail's book

