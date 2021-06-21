Joey Votto fan who went viral because of tweet got to meet the Reds slugger

Talk about a home run! A young Reds fan from Los Angeles got to meet her favorite player, Joey Votto, on Sunday -- one day after a tweet showing her sad face went viral.

Abigail, 6, and her family made the trip from LA to San Diego Saturday to see the Reds play the Padres, and the sometimes-emotional Votto got ejected in the first inning of the game.

@Reds When it’s your first MLB game and your favorite player of all time gets thrown out of the game in the first inning…. 😥😥😥 #weloveyoujoey pic.twitter.com/h7lganVo3s — Kristin (@SuperBarry11) June 19, 2021

Her mother tweeted a picture that got back to the Reds dinger-slinger and he had a signed ball delivered to Abigail apologizing for not playing the whole game.

I have an update on the sad Abigail situation! It took a couple of innings, but she eventually cheered up with some popcorn! And Joey Votto is SO KIND- he signed this amazing ball for her!! Thank you so much Mr. Votto & the wonderful @Reds ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/aIsHx3r42N — Kristin (@SuperBarry11) June 20, 2021

As you can see from what her mother tweeted, her spirits rose so much that not even bedtime could wipe the smile off of her face – and based on the pj's, Mr. Votto, we bet she's happy she got to be part of your world.

A VERY happy little Joey Votto fan at bedtime tonight!!! ❤️⚾️ A big thank you again to Joey Votto and the @Reds for making Abigail’s first MLB game so special and memorable! pic.twitter.com/iKrQWHrx4E — Kristin (@SuperBarry11) June 20, 2021

All's well that ends well, right? But the story's not over.

Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Reds tweeted a video of the young fan talking to Votto, and getting an autograph on her Reds book and a picture.

Joey got to meet his biggest fan, Abigail. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S6GySOo6BK — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 20, 2021

Regardless of the outcome of the games – these trips to the park were a big win for one little fan.