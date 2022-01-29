Joni Mitchell pulling music from Spotify 'in solidarity with Neil Young'

Joni Mitchell announced Friday that she will remove her music from Spotify.

The "River" singer said she is "standing in solidarity with Neil Young."

The rocker took his music off the streaming platform after Spotify refused to pull "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, which has been responsible for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

"Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives," Mitchell said in a statement on her website.

Following Young's departure from Spotify, the streaming service released a statement that said it has "detailed content policies in place" and has removed "over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic."

Earlier Friday, Barry Manilow dispelled rumors that he was also pulling his music off Spotify.

"I don’t know where it started, but it didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me," he said.