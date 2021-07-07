Judge: Air Force '60% responsible' for deadly 2017 church attack in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that the U.S. Air Force was "60% responsible" for the deadly church shooting that left 26 people dead in 2017.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez said that the Air Force was primarily responsible for Devin Kelley's attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

The judge said that because they didn't place Kelley's criminal history into a database, it would have prevented him from purchasing the weapon used in the attack.

Kelley, who served five years for assaulting a former wife and cracking the skull of his stepson, was discharged for bad conduct in 2014.

The official death toll of the deadly attack, which remains the worst mass shooting in Texas history, sits at 26 because one of the victims that died was pregnant.