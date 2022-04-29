Judge tosses part of Blac Chyna case against Kim Kardashian

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has thrown out part of the case against Kim Kardashian in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit.

Judge Gregory Alarcon ruled that Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani did not provide any statement during the trial from Kardashian that was defamatory toward Chyna.

Jurors are in the middle of deliberations in the case.

They're considering whether Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner spread false allegations that Chyna violently attacked Rob Kardashian. They're also considering whether all four women interfered with a contract by trying to get the E! network to cancel her reality show, “Rob & Chyna.”

Earlier this week, Rob Kardashian testified that Chyna was abusive during their relationship and put a gun to his head.

“I didn’t want to be married to someone like that,” he said.

Attorneys for Chyna said Khloé Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner sent emails to executives at E! about Chyna's alleged behavior.

According to Buzzfeed News, Khloé testified Tuesday that they wanted the network to be aware of Chyna's behavior, but they did not have an active role in trying to cancel the reality show.