Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota jury has ended its second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright.

The jury weighing Kim Potter’s fate broke at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

They deliberated for about half a day Monday.

Jurors asked Judge Regina Chu two questions late Tuesday afternoon, including what they should do if they can’t agree on verdicts.

Chu instructed them that they should continue deliberating.

Potter, who is white, is charged with two counts of manslaughter after shooting Wright on April 11 during a traffic stop.

Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright, not her gun.