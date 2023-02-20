Watch Now
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

Hussein Malla/AP
Rescue teams search for people as cranes remove debris from destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Posted at 7:19 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 19:19:46-05

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's disaster management agency says more than 6,000 aftershocks hit the disaster region in the days following the Feb. 6 earthquake.

The agency's general manager is warning people to stay away from damaged buildings.

Meanwhile, the Environment and Urbanization Ministry says nearly 106,000 buildings across the 11 Turkish provinces hit by the quake were either destroyed or so severely damaged they need to be pulled down.

Turkey Syria Earthquake Blinken
A general view of damage following a deadly earthquake, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu take a helicopter tour of earthquake stricken areas of Hatay Province, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)

The buildings contain more than 384,500 units, mostly apartments, according to the ministry.

Turkey's national disaster agency said the earthquake's death toll in the country rose to 41,020 as of Sunday night. Including deaths in Syria, that brought the total to 44,708.

Turkey Syria Earthquake Blinken
Troops load aid onto a vehicle as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)

