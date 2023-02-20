Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's disaster management agency says more than 6,000 aftershocks hit the disaster region in the days following the Feb. 6 earthquake.

The agency's general manager is warning people to stay away from damaged buildings.

Meanwhile, the Environment and Urbanization Ministry says nearly 106,000 buildings across the 11 Turkish provinces hit by the quake were either destroyed or so severely damaged they need to be pulled down.

CLODAGH KILCOYNE/AP A general view of damage following a deadly earthquake, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu take a helicopter tour of earthquake stricken areas of Hatay Province, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)

The buildings contain more than 384,500 units, mostly apartments, according to the ministry.

Turkey's national disaster agency said the earthquake's death toll in the country rose to 41,020 as of Sunday night. Including deaths in Syria, that brought the total to 44,708.