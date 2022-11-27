Kids stainless steel bottles, cups recalled due to lead poisoning hazard

Thousands of stainless steel cups and bottles sold nationwide are being recalled due to a lead poisoning hazard.

The recall involves 6 oz and 8 oz Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles with tracking numbers 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985, which can be found on the bottom of the base.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the bottom base of the cups can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead.

Since 2020, more than 10,000 of the bottles were sold nationwide at Buy Buy Baby, Whole Foods, Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond.

Those with the bottles and cups can contact Green Sprouts for a full refund. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Company contact information: