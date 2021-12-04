Watch
Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

Andriy Dubchak/AP
A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Debaltsevo, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Ukraine Friday, Dec 3, 2021. In this Friday, the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. Russia-West tensions escalated recently with Ukraine and its Western backers becoming increasingly concerned that a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border could signal Moscow's intention to invade. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Earlier Friday, the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month.

Russia-West tensions have escalated with Ukraine and its Western backers becoming increasingly concerned that a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border could signal Moscow’s intention to invade.

Speaking to reporters in Washington Biden said his administration was putting together “the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives” to prevent any Russian escalation.

The U.S. has already threatened the Kremlin with the toughest sanctions yet if it launches an attack.

