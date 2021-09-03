Watch
Landlord finds 19 tarantulas, 1 python left behind by tenant

Posted at 6:48 PM, Sep 03, 2021
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine landlord has arranged for the rescue of 15 tarantulas and one python that had been left behind by a tenant.

The Sun Journal reports that animal rescuer Drew Desjardins was called to the apartment Wednesday in Auburn.

He found that four of 19 tarantulas had died and that the ball python did not have water.

Desjardins said Thursday that he took the surviving animals back to his home and that they were doing fine.

All the recovered animals are illegal in Maine and will be relocated out of the state, the newspaper reported.

There is no word on whether the tenant is being sought.

