Large brush fire prompts evacuations in Laguna Beach, California

Evacuations are underway in Laguna Beach, California, where a brush fire is burning.

The flames were first reported early Thursday morning in the Emerald Bay area, near a gated community with multi-million dollar homes.

According to City News Service in Southern California, authorities issued immediate evacuation orders to the Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay communities. The North Laguna neighborhood was given an evacuation warning.

Part of the Pacific Coast Highway has been shut down as the fire continues to grow. Several schools in the area also canceled classes.

Strong winds, hot temperatures and dry conditions helped fuel the blaze, but authorities say its spread has slowed.

No homes have been damaged. It's not clear how the fire started.