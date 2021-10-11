LEGO commits to removing 'gender bias' from toys

LEGO announced Monday that it will be working to remove “gender bias” from its products.

The announcement came after the company commissioned a study by the Geena Davis Institute.

"The research findings show that girls are ready for the world but society isn’t quite ready to support their growth through play," LEGO said.

LEGO said the study found that girls are typically encouraged to participate in more cognitive and artistic types of programs and boys are more likely to be pushed in the direction of physical and STEM-like activities.

The company said its products, while perceived as inclusive, are still considered more relevant to boys.

LEGO said 76% of parents polled said they would encourage LEGO play to a son. However, only 24% said they would recommend LEGOs to a daughter.

"The company is committed to making LEGO play more inclusive and ensuring that children’s creative ambitions – both now in the future – are not limited by gender stereotypes," the company said.

The company adds that it will be working closely with the Geena Davis Institute to ensure LEGOs are free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes.