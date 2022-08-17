Liz Cheney plans next move ahead of expected defeat to Trump-backed Hageman in Wyoming

As Rep. Liz Cheney braces for a possible loss to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman in the race for Wyoming's Congressional seat, the story seems to be that Cheney faced the consequences of leading public Jan. 6 hearings on former President Donald Trump, which is a story that her team was optimistically brushing to the side.

A Cheney ally said, "This race is the first battle in a much larger and longer war that Liz is going to win because the future of the country depends on it,” Axios reported.

The election was seen as possibly a dramatic wrench Cheney's larger plan, after she was widely praised for her defiant spirit to do what she has considered an honorable task, attempting to hold former President Trump responsible for his actions on the day of the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol involving his supporters. Some Republicans have supported her, but many in the GOP have not broken away from their party's support for Trump to join in a bipartisan effort to closely examine the timeline of events in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

As the New York Times reported, surveys have shown that even though Cheney has been able to fundraise far beyond Hageman and has spent much more on her campaign than her opponent, she is still well behind in the race.

Cheney told CBS News earlier on Tuesday, “Today, no matter what the outcome is, [it] is certainly the beginning of a battle that is going to continue.”

Cheney said after casting her vote, “We’re facing a moment where our democracy really is under attack and under threat. And those of us across the board — Republicans, Democrats and Independents who believe deeply in freedom and who care about the Constitution and the future of the country — have an obligation to put that above party.”

Hageman's campaign adviser Tim Murtaugh said they felt good about the election, "which is the culmination of nearly a year and almost 40,000 miles traveled within Wyoming," Axios reported.

The polls, which were scheduled to close at 7 p.m. MT, 9 p.m. ET, had more than just Wyoming on edge in the hours leading up to the final results. Cheney would await her fate from Jackson, a town on Wyoming's western side that holds popular ski resorts. Hageman and her team would watch from the state capital of Cheyenne in the southeast corner near Colorado's border.

Murtaugh pushed back on Cheney's message and her team's optimism about their path criticizing their focus on Jan. 6.

"Liz Cheney made the race all about her and her war on President Trump, but it was always about the people of Wyoming, who haven’t had the representation they deserve for the last 18 months," Murtaugh said.