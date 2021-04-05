Watch
Los Angeles area gets minor shake from magnitude 4.0 earthquake

USGS
Posted at 8:42 AM, Apr 05, 2021
A minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake gave the Los Angeles area a pre-dawn shaking early Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park. It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles (19.9 kilometers).

The quake was recorded at 4.44 a.m. Monday local time.

The USGS said light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

Several foreshocks, the largest being 3.3, preceded the quake, and a series of tiny aftershocks followed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

