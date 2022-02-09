Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not be charged in sexual assault probe

Prosecutors announced Tuesday they will not file charges against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer following a sexual assault investigation.

A woman claimed the MLB pitcher choked and sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions.

Following the decision to not pursue charges, Bauer posted a video on YouTube.

Bauer claimed he and the woman had consensual "rough sex" on two separate occasions.

"After we finished, on both occasions, we talked briefly, joked around, laughed and went to sleep," Bauer said.

A judge previously rescinded a restraining order the woman had against Bauer.

The judge said the woman's testimony confirmed Bauer followed the boundaries the woman had set for him during their sexual encounters.

While criminal charges won't be filed, the MLB is conducting its own investigation.

Bauer spent the final months of the 2021 season on administrative leave.