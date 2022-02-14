Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

Louisville mayoral candidate nearly hit by gunfire

items.[0].image.alt
CNN Newswire/WLKY
Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg was nearly hit by gunfire.
lousiville.jpg
Posted at 5:27 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 17:27:05-05

Craig Greenberg, who is running to become the next mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, was nearly hit by gunfire Monday.

The Democrat said a man stood at the doorway of his campaign office and began shooting Monday morning. Greenberg said one of his staffers managed to slam the door closed before the man ran off.

"I am blessed. My team is blessed. No one was injured today," Greenberg said during a press conference.

The mayoral candidate said one bullet grazed his sweater, but no one was struck.

Police Chief Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said the suspect was detained shortly after the shooting.

The shooter's motives are unknown.

"Mr. Greenberg is Jewish, so there's that," Shields said. "We don't know if it's tied to the candidate, political or if it's— are we dealing with someone who has mental issues or is venomous, I don't know."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!