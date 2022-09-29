Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes

A 27-year-old man charged for fatally hitting "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes last year with an electric moped and then leaving the scene pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday, prosecutors say.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Brian Boyd pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

Prosecutors said he is expected to be sentenced on November 30, as he faces one to three years in prison.

“Brian Boyd drove recklessly with no regard for pedestrians, fatally striking a beloved actress and New Yorker before speeding off to avoid accountability,” said Bragg in a news release. “Lisa Banes will be remembered for her contributions to the rich fabric of New York City through her roles on screen and on Broadway. I offer her friends, family, and the many who loved her during her decades-long career my deepest condolences.”

On June 4, 2021, Banes was crossing a street in New York City when Boyd drove through a red light at the intersection and hit her with a moped he was operating.

Prosecutors said Boyd did not have a driver’s license and was riding an unregistered electric moped without a license plate.

Banes was hospitalized but succumbed to her injuries on July 14, 2021. She was 65.

Prosecutors said Boyd, who fled the scene, was later arrested on August 5, 2021.

According to the Associated Press, Banes' career included appearances in the 1988 movie “Cocktail" and on TV shows, including “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex,” and “NCIS.”