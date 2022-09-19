Watch Now
Massive earthquake rocks Mexico on anniversary of 2 major quakes

Posted at 2:29 PM, Sep 19, 2022
On the anniversary of two previous major earthquakes in Mexico, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rocked parts of the nation’s Pacific Coast on Monday.

It was not immediately clear how much damage was caused by Monday’s earthquake. The earthquake was centered 22 miles southeast of Aquila. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake started around 2:05 p.m. ET.

The USGS received reports of moderate shaking in Mexico City, which is nearly 400 miles away from the earthquake’s epicenter.

Many Mexican states and municipalities had just completed earthquake preparation drills earlier in the afternoon when the quake struck.

On this day in 2017, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Puebla region, killing over 300 people. On Sept. 19, 1985, thousands died when a magnitude 8 earth struck central Mexico.

Breaking story will be updated.

