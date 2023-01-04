Watch Now
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million

Nam Y. Huh/AP
A lottery ticket vending machine is seen at a convenience store Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 3:05 AM, Jan 04, 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $940 million after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night.

The numbers selected late Tuesday night were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and Mega Ball 18.

The estimated top prize for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and has grown so large because no one has matched all six of the game's numbers for more than two months.

There have been 23 straight drawings without a big winner, allowing the prize to roll over and become ever-larger.

The jackpot-winning drought isn't surprising given the daunting odds of one in 302.6 million of winning the top prize.

The $940 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $484 million.

The most recent jackpot win was at $502 million, shared by winning tickets in California and Florida on October 14.

The jackpot is the largest since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize on Nov. 8. There still has not been an announced winner of that jackpot.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

