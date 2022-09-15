Watch Now
Meta and YouTube to broaden policies to fight online extremism

The companies are putting research initiatives in place to combat violent content
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. California will be the first state to require companies that provide online services attractive to children to put the child's interest first, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Posted at 7:39 PM, Sep 15, 2022
Tech companies said Thursday they are taking renewed steps to combat violent content and extremism.

Meta and YouTube said they are making moves to improve media literacy for young users as part of a White House summit on mitigating hate-fueled violence, Reuters reported.

The companies said they would put together research efforts to work and remove violent messaging and other posts that promote hate.

As Tech Policy Press reported, the White House summit did not include a session dedicated to the role of tech companies when it comes to hate and violence, many promises to combat it were made.

Microsoft promised to expand the “application of violence detection and prevention artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) tools and using gaming to build empathy in young people."

The streaming platform Twitch, mainly dedicated to video games and used by young people, said it would work to empower “its streamers and their communities to help counter hate and harassment and further individualize the safety experience of their channels."

