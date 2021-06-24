1 dead after Miami-area condo partially collapses

One person has died following a partial building collapse in Miami, according to officials with Miami Dade Fire-Rescue (MDFR).

The building, located near on 88th Street and Collins Ave. in Surfside, an area just north of the city of Miami, collapsed early Thursday morning.

It's currently unclear what caused the building to collapse.

Photos from the area show a large pile of rubble next to the structure.

Video from the scene shows that at least one child was pulled from the rubble.

According to Scripps station WPTV, the 12-story condominium was built in 1981 in the southeast corner of Surfside, on the beach. It had a few two-bedroom units currently on the market, with asking prices of $600,000 to $700,000, police said.

NEW: Video from our partners at @nbc6 showing firefighters pulling a boy from the rubble at Miami partial building collapse. Live team coverage continues on @WPTV pic.twitter.com/H1XDMOs7V1 — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) June 24, 2021

MDFR says it has set up a family reunification center near the scene and has 80 united responding to the scene. The Miami Beach Police and the city's fire department are also responding.

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.