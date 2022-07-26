Michigan medical students walk out on anti-abortion speaker

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sunday was supposed to be a momentous day for medical students at the University of Michigan.

Instead, several of the students walked out in protest when a doctor known for her anti-abortion views took the stage to deliver the keynote address during the school's annual white coat ceremony, the Associated Press reported.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Kristin Collier, who is an assistant professor of medicine at the university, NPR reported.

According to The Michigan Daily, more than 340 university medical students signed a petition to have Collier removed as the keynote speaker.

In a video posted to social media, which has been viewed more than 11 million times, some students are seen walking out of the ceremony, the AP reported.

In response, a school representative told NPR and the Associated Press that the school "does not revoke an invitation to a speaker based on their personal beliefs.”