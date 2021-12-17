Michigan men charged for stealing from vehicles, homes of Kentucky tornado victims

PRINCETON, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky said four Michigan men were arrested after they allegedly stole property from homes damaged by tornadoes.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Princeton Police Department made the announcement Friday.

Authorities say they also stole from vehicles in the Princeton area.

On Thursday, detectives with the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations were assisting the Princeton Police Department on Meadowbrook Drive with needs arising from the tornadoes and storms.

The detectives noticed four male subjects and approached them for questioning which revealed they had taken property from tornado-damaged vehicles and residences.

Mitchell E. Stanton and Jesse H. Stanton both of Coldwater, Michigan, were arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

Sevon E. Gowen of Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance first-degree methamphetamine, and promoting contraband first degree.

Brandon L. Ransbottom of Bronson, Michigan, was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.

Web staff at WLEX first reported this story.