Mourners gather at funeral after Patrick Lyoya shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mourners are gathering at the funeral for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in Michigan.

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy Friday at the family’s request.

Their lawyer, prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, also will speak at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids.

Lyoya, a native of Congo, was face down on the ground when he was shot. The results of an independent autopsy determined Lyoya died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Various angles of the shooting were captured on video.

Cellphone footage from a witness shows the officer shooting Lyoya in the back of the head after telling him to let go of his taser.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office, which will determine whether to file charges.