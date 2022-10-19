Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

Movie star Anna May Wong to be first Asian American to have likeness featured on US currency

Margaret Chung, Anna May Wong
AP
FILE - Chinese-American actress Anna May Wong appears at a luncheon at the Brown Derby restaurant in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 1942. More than 60 years after her death, Wong will be the first Asian American to grace U.S. currency. The U.S. Mint announced it will begin shipping quarters with her likeness later this month. (AP Photo, File)
Margaret Chung, Anna May Wong
Posted at 7:20 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 19:20:23-04

Groundbreaking early-era film actress Anna May Wong is set to become the first Asian American to appear on US currency.

Born in Los Angeles, she began her career at the age of 14 during the silent film era and she soon took on a lead role in "The Toll of the Sea" in 1922, just three years into her career.

She struggled in Hollywood to break away from stereotypical roles.

She became a fashion icon for her era with her sense of style. Wong was known for mixing traditional Chinese gowns with flapper-era styles.

She will now be featured on U.S. quarters, with the coin entering circulation on Monday.

Designer Emily Damstra said, "Many prominent actors from the 1920s and 1930s saw their name framed by lightbulbs on movie theater marquees, so I thought it made sense to feature Anna May Wong in this way."

She said, "Along with the hard work, determination, and skill Anna May Wong brought to the profession of acting, I think it was her face and expressive gestures that really captivated movie audiences, so I included these elements next to her name."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE