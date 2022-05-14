At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press.

Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter, who has not been identified, was in custody.

The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.

A witness told Scripps station WKBW that they heard approximately 30 shots fired, if not more.

It’s unclear how many people may have been wounded.

An official cautioned the investigation was in its preliminary stages and that authorities hadn’t yet discerned a clear motive, but are investigating whether the shooting was racially motivated.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.