Nashville Christmas Day bombing reward to be split between law enforcement agencies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A reward of more than $34,000 in the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville would be given to state and local law enforcement agencies.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp created the reward fund shortly after the bombing damaged a large portion of 2nd Avenue. Investigators later determined that the person responsible died inside the RV that exploded. However, in those early stages of the investigation, the reward was used to encourage anyone to come forward with information that would lead to a possible arrest and conviction in the case.

The reward amount now totals $34,500. The NCVC announced in a press release it would be split between "the Tennessee State Troopers Association in recognition of the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s work in identifying the bomber through a VIN and the Metro Nashville Police Department for the heroism of the six officers who cleared the scene."

A committee made up of members from the NCVC Board of Directors, and the Music City Inc. Board reviewed the FBI report to determine how to allocate the reward fund.

Five MNPD officers and one sergeant from the Central Precinct saved lives by clearing the scene before the bomber’s RV exploded.

And according to the FBI's report of the bombing, the THP helped identify a 17-digit number from parts and pieces of the bombed vehicle that led to identifying a vehicle identification number.

“After reading the report, we could not be prouder and happier to support our hard-working local and state law enforcement agencies for saving lives and bringing this investigation to a swift conclusion,” Ed Hardy, chairman of Music City Inc., said in the press release.

Distribution of the reward fund was put on hold until after the FBI report on the Nashville bombing was made public on March 15, 2021. The report references 2,500 tips, 250 interviews, and the work of various agencies, including the THP and MNPD.

The Tennessee State Troopers Association is a volunteer organization that supports the Tennessee Highway Patrol by financially assisting families of fallen officers, troopers with long-term illnesses, troopers who have family members with serious medical conditions, officers with loss due to natural disasters, and other needs.

Rebekah Hammonds at WTVF first reported this story.