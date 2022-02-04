Nathan Chen gives near-perfect performance at Olympics

Nathan Chen's Olympics got off to a great start.

The figure skater scored 111.17 in the short program of the team event Thursday night. That is the highest score he has ever earned for a short program. It was also .11 off the world record.

Chen landed two quadruple jumps and a triple axel.

The 22-year-old American gave the U.S. team the lead in the event.

Japan is in second place and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is in third place.

The event will continue with the women's short program on Sunday. The (ROC) is favored to win the gold in the team event

Chen is the favorite for the gold in the individual men's event. He has only lost in one competition since the 2018 Olympics.