Nationwide recall issued for Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels due to contamination

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- A nationwide recall has been issued for Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels due to the potential of the pills being contaminated with a glycol-based coolant, according to a release from Haleon.

Haleon, a world-leading consumer health company, issued the recall on Thursday, stating that the "four lots of Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels 125mg, 120 ct. and 72 ct. distributed on or about April 13" may have been contaminated "with a diluted propylene glycol-based coolant from a machine leakage during the packaging process."

The release states that ingesting the contaminated Softgels could result in "adverse events" such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

As of Friday, Haleon has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

More information regarding the recall can be found on the Food and Drug Administration website.